China’s Hawaii: Sanya is new online celebrity of tourism consumption

Sanya will continuously innovate tourism management mode in the future

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
en English
Written by Harry Johnson

Sanya, a famous tourist city, located in the south of Hainan, has made great efforts to build a benchmark city of International Tourism Consumption Center by taking the opportunity of China’s construction of Hainan Free Trade Port Zone and international tourism consumption center.

Recently, on a list of “Top 100 Cities in China’s Tide Economy 2021”, co-published by domestic media, think tanks and Internet service organizations, Sanya, which has the reputation of “Hawaii of China”, was again on the list with a ranking of 34th among 337 cities in China, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Sanya Municipal Committee.

In China, more and more cities are creating unique “Online Celebrity” labels. The city managers not only show the individuality of the city to the public through internet heat, city vitality, current life, industry development, but also make urban plannings, create city images and stimulate the economic vitality of the city and its surrounding areas.

Recently, Sanya, a famous tourist city, located in the south of Hainan, has made great efforts to build a benchmark city of International Tourism Consumption Center by taking the opportunity of China’s construction of Hainan Free Trade Port Zone and international tourism consumption center. Besides its best-known for duty-free shopping tours, Sanya, warm and humid throughout the year, has become a popular spot for tourists with interesting sea sports, luxury high-end hotel enclave and many well-known sporting events and music activities. Especially under the influence of COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese tourists, unable to travel abroad, have regarded Sanya as the pre-eminent substitute.

Sanya Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism said that Sanya will continuously innovate tourism management mode in the future, focusing on the development of more than 10 new tourism forms such as cruise tourism, yacht tourism, health tourism, international education tourism, sports tourism, high-end exhibition tourism, to enrich the system of holiday leisure tourism products and attract more global tourists.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

