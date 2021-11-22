24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Cruising News Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Holland America Line is back in business

Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam,  Koningsdam,  Eurodam and  Nieuw Amsterdam reenter the cruise market

50 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, today on its first cruise since the industrywide pause last year. The ship marks the fifth Holland America Line vessel to reenter service, joining  Rotterdam,  Koningsdam,  Eurodam and  Nieuw Amsterdam.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

To commemorate the occasion, Holland America Line held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the terminal to open embarkation, and team members greeted guests with flag-waving fanfare as they boarded the ship. Nieuw Statendam set sail on a seven-day western Caribbean itinerary that will visit Nassau, Bahamas; Ocho Rios and Port Royal, Jamaica; and Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas. 

Nieuw Statendam will spend from November through April in the Caribbean on cruises ranging from seven to 11 days, all roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades. Guests looking for a longer getaway can embark on a Collectors’ Voyage — combined back-to-back itineraries that offer an in-depth exploration covering more than one part of the region. 

Every Caribbean cruise includes a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private Bahamian island. This quaint sanctuary has evolved into a tropical playground for cruise guests and features the white-sand beaches; two-story villas and private cabanas; delicious dining venues like Lobster Shack; a children’s waterpark; and a variety of fun-filled tours for nature lovers, adventurous travelers and explorers. 

Holland America Line has been homeporting from Port Everglades since the 1990s. Operationally, each ship visit contributes $364,000directly to the local economy in provisioning (fuel, food, flowers, piano tuning, supplies, etc.), port taxes and spending. Holland America Line works with nearly 100 South Florida vendors who supply the company and its ships with goods and services. 

Throughout the years, Holland America Line has been actively involved with more than 30 nonprofit organizations in South Florida through giving, shipboard lunches, and cruise donations, including Seafarers’ House, Henderson Behavioral Health, Coast Guard Women’s Leadership Initiative, Symphony of the Americas, The Opera Society and more.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment