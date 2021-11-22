Christmas Parade becomes a mass casualty event in Waukesha, Wisconsin

Waukesha Police Chief says more than 20 people were hurt at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in Wisconsin when an SUV speeded through the crowd of parade participants.

Waukesha is a city in and the county seat of Waukesha County, Wisconsin, United States. It is part of the Milwaukee metropolitan area. Its population was 70,718 at the 2010 census. The city is adjacent to the Village of Waukesha.

Waukesha is known as a very conservative area and enjoys a low crime rate. “They are nice people”, a witness described the people of Waukesha.”It’s a beautiful family-loving part of the country.”

As seen on the footage provided by participants, the SUV went full speed without stopping. The car went through a roadblock closed by plastic signs.

A police officer apparently shot through the SUVs window.

The incident has been declared as a Mass casualty incident.

Every ambulance in the city of Wisconsin was occupied taking injured to hospitals. Hospitals from other cities rushed to Waukesha to assist.

According to the latest reports, there was no gunfire from the SUV, and it cannot be confirmed if this incident is an accident or a deliberate attack.

Some reports try to build a connection between a prominent court case in a nearby town.

Unconfirmed reports talk about numerous casualties. The police said the vehicle was secured and they are looking for a person of interest.