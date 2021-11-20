24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Culture Hospitality Industry Italy Breaking News News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Divine Painter Raphael Now Brought Back to Life

The Art and Life of Raphael on Stage in Rome

1 hour ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Raphael
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Italy should get a prize for resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s determination to overcome the pandemic crisis, compliance with medical directives, and trust in science have paid off.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Today, Italy, a leader among European countries as less subject to new restrictive measures, is capable of reproposing events that have been put on stand-by.

Among these is an event dedicated to Raphael on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of his death (1520-2020), overshadowed last year by the coronavirus emergency.

The splendid and sumptuous fifteenth-century Palazzo della Cancelleria (extraterritorial area of the Holy See in the heart of ancient Rome) among the most excellent examples of early Roman Renaissance architecture, will host an evening event dedicated to the “Divine Painter” – the art and life of Raphael,

Art historian Mirko Baldassarre, also curator of the artistic direction, will tell and illustrate some of the great masterpieces of the painter from Urbino, intertwining them with references and re-enactments of some of the most vivid and significant episodes of his short and intense life.

Maestro Baldassarre’s narration, divided into three acts, will be punctuated by the performance of musical pieces by Wolfang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Joseph Haydin, Johan Sebastian Bach, and Antonio Vivaldi. The pieces will be performed by the Aurora and Rinaldi string quartet enriched by the projection of three films (Urbino-Rome-Florence) edited by video-maker Mattia Enrico Rinaldi and images of the works described by the art historian

The event, with its debut yesterday on November19, reruns on November 20, 26 and 27 November and will take place in the Aula Magna of the historic seat of the Apostolic Chancellery (in the exclusive opening), which still hosts the courts today, and of the Holy See: the Apostolic Penitentiary, the Apostolic Signatura (dicastery of the Roman Curia and is the supreme court of canon law of the Holy See) and the Roman Rota.

Before the start of the event, participants will be allowed to visit the prestigious “room of twenty days” with the frescoes painted by Giorgio Vasari in 1546 (episodes from the pontificate of Pope Paul III Farnese).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment