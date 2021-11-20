Divine Painter Raphael Now Brought Back to Life

Today, Italy, a leader among European countries as less subject to new restrictive measures, is capable of reproposing events that have been put on stand-by.

Among these is an event dedicated to Raphael on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of his death (1520-2020), overshadowed last year by the coronavirus emergency.

The splendid and sumptuous fifteenth-century Palazzo della Cancelleria (extraterritorial area of the Holy See in the heart of ancient Rome) among the most excellent examples of early Roman Renaissance architecture, will host an evening event dedicated to the “Divine Painter” – the art and life of Raphael,

Art historian Mirko Baldassarre, also curator of the artistic direction, will tell and illustrate some of the great masterpieces of the painter from Urbino, intertwining them with references and re-enactments of some of the most vivid and significant episodes of his short and intense life.

Maestro Baldassarre’s narration, divided into three acts, will be punctuated by the performance of musical pieces by Wolfang Amadeus Mozart, Franz Joseph Haydin, Johan Sebastian Bach, and Antonio Vivaldi. The pieces will be performed by the Aurora and Rinaldi string quartet enriched by the projection of three films (Urbino-Rome-Florence) edited by video-maker Mattia Enrico Rinaldi and images of the works described by the art historian

The event, with its debut yesterday on November19, reruns on November 20, 26 and 27 November and will take place in the Aula Magna of the historic seat of the Apostolic Chancellery (in the exclusive opening), which still hosts the courts today, and of the Holy See: the Apostolic Penitentiary, the Apostolic Signatura (dicastery of the Roman Curia and is the supreme court of canon law of the Holy See) and the Roman Rota.

Before the start of the event, participants will be allowed to visit the prestigious “room of twenty days” with the frescoes painted by Giorgio Vasari in 1546 (episodes from the pontificate of Pope Paul III Farnese).