Shots Fired at Atlanta International Airport

Gunshots went off causing chaos at the main security checkpoint. Videos on social media showed people lying on the floor, clothing and personal items strewn across the ground. Some passengers were evacuated, and some were left standing on the tarmac with their bags.

It turns out it was an accidental discharge of a firearm, not an active shooting. No injuries were reported.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted. “There is no danger to passengers or employees.”

The Atlanta Police Department is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the aftermath, departing flights are under gate holds and experiencing delays of under 15 minutes, while arriving flights are experiencing similar delays, said the Federal Aviation Administration.