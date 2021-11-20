24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Shots Fired at Atlanta International Airport

It‘s An Accident: No Danger for Passengers

24 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
1 min read
People take cover
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

It is an extremely busy day at TSA security checks at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on this Saturday before the busiest travel week in the US – Thanksgiving. Already record numbers of travelers are traveling for the holiday. TSA reported yesterday it had screened more than 2.2 million travelers.

Gunshots went off causing chaos at the main security checkpoint. Videos on social media showed people lying on the floor, clothing and personal items strewn across the ground. Some passengers were evacuated, and some were left standing on the tarmac with their bags.

It turns out it was an accidental discharge of a firearm, not an active shooting. No injuries were reported.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tweeted. “There is no danger to passengers or employees.”

The Atlanta Police Department is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In the aftermath, departing flights are under gate holds and experiencing delays of under 15 minutes, while arriving flights are experiencing similar delays, said the Federal Aviation Administration.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

