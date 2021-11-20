24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Divers Show High Interest in The Bahamas at DEMA Show

Bahamas Named 2022 Best Dive Destination for Big Animals and Captures a Plethora of Readers’ Choice Awards

by Linda S. Hohnholz
The Bahamas dominated this year’s DEMA Show in booth presentation, visibility and interest and captured a plethora of Scuba Diving Magazine 2022 Readers Choice Awards. Team Bahamas members included, from left to right: Deckery Johnson, BMOTIA; Nicholas Wisdom, BMOTIA; Eric Carey, Bahamas National Trust; Greg Rolle, Sr. Director, Vertical Markets, BMOTIA; David Benz, PADI Executive & Vice President, Scuba Diving Magazine; Sanique Culmer, BMOTIA; Carmel Churchill, Grand Bahama Tourist Board; and Jeff Birch, Small Hope Bay Lodge. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The 45th Annual Diving Equipment & Marketing Association (DEMA) Show is well underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and The Islands of The Bahamas is once again capturing the attention of dive experts, operators, trade media and visitors alike. The show, which runs November 16-19, 2021, is the largest trade-only event in the world for companies doing business in the scuba diving, ocean water sports and adventure/dive travel industries.

The Bahamas’ participation at the DEMA Show was fully organized by the Vertical Markets Team of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) for the first time ever in its 30 years of participation.  The Team’s destination partners included:  the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board, Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board, Bahamas National Trust, Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas, Sandals Resort and the Bahamas Dive Ambassadors.  Resorts World Bimini, Comfort Suites Paradise Island, West End Watersports, Brendal’s Dive Center, Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina and Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center provided accommodations and dive prizes at the show.

Destination vendors and newly appointed Bahamas Dive Ambassadors were busy answering questions from dive enthusiasts who stopped by The Bahamas’ booth and seminars.  From left to right are:  Carmel Churchill, Grand Bahama Tourist Board; Bahamas Dive Ambassadors Morad Hassan and Jeannie Cinquegrana, and BMOTIA vertical team members Deckery Johnson, Sanique Culmer and Nicholas Wisdom. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

The Islands of The Bahamas completely dominated this year’s show,” said Greg Rolle, Sr. Director, Verticals Market, BMOTIA.  “Competing exhibitors and divers alike were totally blown away by our booth’s presentation.”

“The Bahamas’ presence was most impressive,” added Mr. Rolle. “Throughout the show, we were complimented for our professional, captivating and vibrant displays, showcasing our rich and diverse sea life on an interactive video wall, on large branded banners, in new collaterals and unique floor to ceiling branded signage.”

Daily seminars ranging from Reef Conservation to diving in The Bahamas and Experiencing Grand Bahama’s Big Animal Encounters were conducted by Bahamas Boating Ambassadors and dive operators. From left to right are Aram Bethell, BMOTIA; Carmel Churchill, Grand Bahama Tourist Board; and Richard “Scuba Dick” Smith, Bahamas Dive Ambassadors. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

Rolle pointed out that the Bahamas dive operators have been busy.  They have been able to conduct many one-on-one business opportunities with divers. Additionally, members of the Bahamas Verticals Market team have been able to capture and expand their clientele reach, through innovative and interactive programs, inclusive of daily dive seminars, giveaway registration, dive trip sign ups and linkages with Bahamas Dive Ambassadors.

Scuba Diving Magazine 2022 Readers Choice Awards named The Bahamas the Top Destination for Big Animals, second place finisher in Best Cave, Cavern and Grotto Diving and Best Wreck Diving, respectively, and Best Destination in the Caribbean for:  Best Overall Dive Destination, Best Value, Best Snorkeling, Best Wall Diving, Best Shore Diving, Best Beginner Diving, Best Advanced Diving, Best Photography, Best Macro Life and Best Health of Marine Life. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

“The Bahamas is blessed with natural beauty both on land and undersea.  And, just today, Scuba Diving Magazine announced its 2022 Readers Choice Award Winners and once again, The Bahamas was named the Top Destination for Big Animals, an award we have won, consecutively, now for more than 20 years.  The Bahamas also captured second place finishes in Best Cave, Cavern and Grotto Diving and Best Wreck Diving, respectively. In addition to this, The Bahamas was also voted one of the Best Destinations in the Caribbean for:  Best Overall Dive Destination, Best Value, Best Snorkeling, Best Wall Diving, Best Shore Diving, Best Beginner Diving, Best Advanced Diving, Best Photography, Best Marco Life and Best Health of Marine Life,” Mr. Rolle concluded.

Throughout the DEMA Show, dive experts and enthusiasts stopped by The Bahamas’ booth to conduct business with its Bahamas vendors. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

About The Islands of The Bahamas

The Islands of The Bahamas have a place in the sun for everyone, from Nassau and Paradise Island to Grand Bahama, to The Abaco Islands, The Exuma Islands, Harbour Island, Eleuthera, Bimini, Long Island and others. Each island has its own personality and attractions for a variety of vacation styles, with some of the world’s best golf, scuba diving, fishing, sailing, boating, as well as shopping and dining. The destination offers an easily accessible tropical getaway, and the Bahamian dollar is on par with the U.S. dollar. Do everything or do nothing, just remember, It’s Better in The Bahamas. For more information on travel packages, activities and accommodations, call 1-800-Bahamas or visit bahamas.com. Look for The Bahamas on the web on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

