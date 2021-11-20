Divers Show High Interest in The Bahamas at DEMA Show

The Bahamas’ participation at the DEMA Show was fully organized by the Vertical Markets Team of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) for the first time ever in its 30 years of participation. The Team’s destination partners included: the Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board, Grand Bahama Island Tourism Board, Bahamas National Trust, Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas, Sandals Resort and the Bahamas Dive Ambassadors. Resorts World Bimini, Comfort Suites Paradise Island, West End Watersports, Brendal’s Dive Center, Bimini Big Game Club Resort & Marina and Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center provided accommodations and dive prizes at the show.

Destination vendors and newly appointed Bahamas Dive Ambassadors were busy answering questions from dive enthusiasts who stopped by The Bahamas’ booth and seminars. From left to right are: Carmel Churchill, Grand Bahama Tourist Board; Bahamas Dive Ambassadors Morad Hassan and Jeannie Cinquegrana, and BMOTIA vertical team members Deckery Johnson, Sanique Culmer and Nicholas Wisdom. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

“The Islands of The Bahamas completely dominated this year’s show,” said Greg Rolle, Sr. Director, Verticals Market, BMOTIA. “Competing exhibitors and divers alike were totally blown away by our booth’s presentation.”

“The Bahamas’ presence was most impressive,” added Mr. Rolle. “Throughout the show, we were complimented for our professional, captivating and vibrant displays, showcasing our rich and diverse sea life on an interactive video wall, on large branded banners, in new collaterals and unique floor to ceiling branded signage.”

Daily seminars ranging from Reef Conservation to diving in The Bahamas and Experiencing Grand Bahama’s Big Animal Encounters were conducted by Bahamas Boating Ambassadors and dive operators. From left to right are Aram Bethell, BMOTIA; Carmel Churchill, Grand Bahama Tourist Board; and Richard “Scuba Dick” Smith, Bahamas Dive Ambassadors. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

Rolle pointed out that the Bahamas dive operators have been busy. They have been able to conduct many one-on-one business opportunities with divers. Additionally, members of the Bahamas Verticals Market team have been able to capture and expand their clientele reach, through innovative and interactive programs, inclusive of daily dive seminars, giveaway registration, dive trip sign ups and linkages with Bahamas Dive Ambassadors.

Scuba Diving Magazine 2022 Readers Choice Awards named The Bahamas the Top Destination for Big Animals, second place finisher in Best Cave, Cavern and Grotto Diving and Best Wreck Diving, respectively, and Best Destination in the Caribbean for: Best Overall Dive Destination, Best Value, Best Snorkeling, Best Wall Diving, Best Shore Diving, Best Beginner Diving, Best Advanced Diving, Best Photography, Best Macro Life and Best Health of Marine Life. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

“The Bahamas is blessed with natural beauty both on land and undersea. And, just today, Scuba Diving Magazine announced its 2022 Readers Choice Award Winners and once again, The Bahamas was named the Top Destination for Big Animals, an award we have won, consecutively, now for more than 20 years. The Bahamas also captured second place finishes in Best Cave, Cavern and Grotto Diving and Best Wreck Diving, respectively. In addition to this, The Bahamas was also voted one of the Best Destinations in the Caribbean for: Best Overall Dive Destination, Best Value, Best Snorkeling, Best Wall Diving, Best Shore Diving, Best Beginner Diving, Best Advanced Diving, Best Photography, Best Marco Life and Best Health of Marine Life,” Mr. Rolle concluded.

Throughout the DEMA Show, dive experts and enthusiasts stopped by The Bahamas’ booth to conduct business with its Bahamas vendors. Photo courtesy of the BMOTIA.

