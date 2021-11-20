South African Airlines new flight schedule: Changes, additions and cancellation

After careful appraisal of ongoing passenger volumes, SAA is adjusting its flight schedules to accommodate passenger requirements.

The airline will remove from the schedule its daily return service to Maputo in Mozambique. The decision is effective from December 1, 2021, and passengers holding tickets will be accommodated on codeshare flights operated by Mozambique Airlines, TM (LAM).

SAA’s Interim Executive Commercial Simon Newton-Smith says, “When SAA resumed operations at the end of September, we committed to constantly monitor passenger volumes and revenue on all routes. Demand on this service has not met expectations and for the time being, this change is in line with our strategy of being a transparent management and fiscally responsible.”

Newton-Smith says taking upon two new routes, to Lagos in Nigeria and Mauritius has been encouraging and new services to other destinations are also being considered for 2022.

Other adjustments being made for the December ’21 and January ’22 holiday season, are due to the expected slow demand on traditionally non-travel days, as customers spend their time with families and friends.

Return flights to Accra in Ghana have been adjusted and will not operate on 25th December 2021 and 1st January 2022. Kinshasa, DRC flights have been adjusted and will not operate on 24th December 2021 and 31st December 2021. All Passengers will be accommodated on the next available SAA flights.

SAA had operated 4 days a week to Lusaka from September to 30 November 2021. SAA had scheduled additional frequencies to fly 7 days a week from December, however further adjustments were made to the schedule to operate 5 days a week from the 1st of December. Affected passengers will be accommodated on the next available SAA flights.

Notes Newton-Smith, “No airline likes to cancel flights but we are committed to success and sustainability of our airline, whilst we meet our valued customer requirements. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience and full assistance will be provided to all customers holding an SAA ticket on flights that are withdrawn from the schedule.

Customers should refer to issuing offices for assistance.” Passengers who no longer wish to travel may cancel their booking and are able to receive a full refund (inclusive of taxes) or opt for the credit voucher which will be offered to the original form of payment.

Newton-Smith says customers who have booked through a travel agent should contact them directly and if tickets were brought online or through the SAA call center customers can contact SAA Trade Support via e-mail at [email protected] Customers who booked through an overseas SAA call center should contact their local SAA office.