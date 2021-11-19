24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New flight from San Jose to Palm Springs on Alaska Airlines

Silicon Valley and Coachella Valley now connected by Alaska Airlines year-round, nonstop service

by Harry Johnson
Securing nonstop service to San José has been a priority for Palm Springs International Airport, since San José, along with the rest of Bay Area, is a top destination for residents and businesses in the Coachella Valley.

As of today, travelers can enjoy year-round, nonstop service between Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and Palm Springs international Airport (PSP), thanks to  Alaska Airlines.

The daily flights depart Mineta San José at 8:10 a.m., arriving in Palm Springs just before 9:30 a.m., daily. For those in Palm Springs, the daily flight to San José departs at 10:10 a.m.

“Nonstop service to Palm Springs has been a top-requested route for several years,” said John Aitken, SJC Director of Aviation. “This link between Silicon Valley and Coachella Valley is an incredibly exciting sign of recovery, and both regions will benefit from the convenient, daily service.”

“Securing nonstop service to San José has been a priority for Palm Springs International Airport,” said Ulises Aguirre, Executive Director of Aviation for the City of Palm Springs. “San José, along with the rest of Bay Area, is a top destination for residents and businesses in the Coachella Valley and we’re thankful to Alaska Airlines for connecting PSP to SJC.”

The 80-minute flight operates aboard an Embraer 175 aircraft, with 76 seats; 12 in business and 64 in economy.

Launch of service kicks off the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, which begins today, with Mineta San José International expecting 400,000 travelers through next weekend. 

