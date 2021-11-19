24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Johannesburg to Lagos flights on South African Airways now

The relaunch of service between Johannesburg and Lagos is part of South African Airways' gradual growth strategy

by Harry Johnson
This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we’re delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa’s two biggest economies.

Starting on December 12, 2021, South African Airways (SAA) will add another important continental route to its network with a three-times a week flight from
Johannesburg to Lagos in Nigeria. SAA has been flying to Nigeria for the past 23 years and the resumption of the service is a welcome addition to its growing network on the African continent.

“This specific destination takes SAA into one of the biggest travel markets in Africa and we’re delighted that we are again able to resume operations, providing a link between Africa’s two biggest economies,” said Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO of South African Airways. The relaunch of service between Johannesburg and Lagos is part of SAA’s gradual growth strategy, having resumed full operations in September on the domestic South Africa and regional Africa routes.

“Our intention is to continue to develop our route network driven by passenger demand and revenue potential. We are constantly evaluating opportunities in the local, regional and international markets,” adds Kgokolo.

Not only does the new Johannesburg-Lagos route function as a key commercial and economic link between the two countries but will also service the burgeoning tourism market in both countries. SAA will continue in partnership with South African Tourism to promote the country in Nigeria with the expectation that it will generate more visitors now that international pandemic travel restrictions are being revised.

