New Flight San Jose to Palm Springs

The daily Alaska Airlines flights depart Mineta San José at 8:10 a.m., arriving in Palm Springs just before 9:30 a.m., daily. For those in Palm Springs, the daily flight to San José departs at 10:10 a.m.

“Nonstop service to Palm Springs has been a top-requested route for several years,” said John Aitken, SJC Director of Aviation. “This link between Silicon Valley and Coachella Valley is an incredibly exciting sign of recovery, and both regions will benefit from the convenient, daily service.”

“Securing nonstop service to San José has been a priority for Palm Springs International Airport,” said Ulises Aguirre, Executive Director of Aviation for the City of Palm Springs. “San José, along with the rest of Bay Area, is a top destination for residents and businesses in the Coachella Valley and we’re thankful to Alaska for connecting PSP to SJC.”

The 80-minute flight operates aboard an Embraer 175 aircraft, with 76 seats; 12 in business and 64 in the economy.

The launch of the service kicks off the busy Thanksgiving holiday period, which begins today, with Mineta San José International expecting 400,000 travelers through next weekend. SJC offers the following to help travelers de-stress at the Airport this holiday season:

New Online Parking Reservations are available at flysanjose.com/parking

New Kids’ Zoom Zone near Gate 25

New Trader Vick’s Restaurant in Terminal B

Live Guitarists are Strolling the Terminals through 11/25

Airport Ambassadors in the Terminals to provide traveler assistance

“The Lounge at SJC” is open

Sunflower Lanyard Program (for travelers w hidden disabilities)

Those traveling this holiday season are reminded to wear a face-covering at the Airport and aboard aircraft. SJC recommends arriving at least two hours ahead of flight time to allow for parking, ticketing, and screening, and to check with airlines for any flight changes. Travelers departing from SJC can plan ahead and save money by booking airport parking online. To reserve Airport Parking online and see real-time parking availability, visit flysanjose.com/parking.

