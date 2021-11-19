24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release!

Ulcerative Colitis: New Healing Therapy Delivered Directly to the Gut

5 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform sg-4sight to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers, presented preclinical data from its mucosal healing program in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s IBD Innovate: Product Development in Crohn’s & Colitis® virtual conference held November 18-19, and announced its Corporate Circle membership for a three-year term.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SG-5-00455, the Company’s lead drug candidate from its drug and biomarker development program in IBD, could potentially be a first in class therapeutic that improves mucosal healing in IBD patients. SG-2-0776, a novel protein, was engineered into an L. lactis drug delivery system, SG-5-00455, for direct, non-systemic delivery to the gut. Mucosal healing is a key therapeutic goal for IBD and currently ranked by physicians as the top unmet need.1

The Company delivered the presentation, “Microbial proteins depleted in UC patients interact with the extracellular matrix and promote mucosal homeostasis,” during the breakout poster session on November 18.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment