Ulcerative Colitis: New Healing Therapy Delivered Directly to the Gut

SG-5-00455, the Company’s lead drug candidate from its drug and biomarker development program in IBD, could potentially be a first in class therapeutic that improves mucosal healing in IBD patients. SG-2-0776, a novel protein, was engineered into an L. lactis drug delivery system, SG-5-00455, for direct, non-systemic delivery to the gut. Mucosal healing is a key therapeutic goal for IBD and currently ranked by physicians as the top unmet need.1

The Company delivered the presentation, “Microbial proteins depleted in UC patients interact with the extracellular matrix and promote mucosal homeostasis,” during the breakout poster session on November 18.