With the mission to provide the general public in Hong Kong with delicious tasting and tender high-quality pork, “Hong Kong Heritage Pork” founder John Lau Hon Kit is dedicated to breeding the local Iberico pig breed “Tai Chi Pig” that suits the tastes of Hong Kong locals. To make good use of high-quality ingredients such as the meat from “Hong Kong Heritage Pork” by John Lau Hon Kit, so that you can cook delicious, tender and delicious pork dishes, you need some tips. Below we’ve outlined 2 top tips on how to prepare and cook pork that will lead to master chef worthy meals!

BRINE MEAT

When preparing pork, most people rinse off the cut of meat with water and dry it off before cooking. However, pork itself has a slight sweetness, especially the Tai Chi pigs raised by John Lau Hon Kit, which are naturally fragrant and sweet. If rinsed off with clean water, the umami flavor of the pork will be washed away.

To combat the loss of the pork’s umami flavor, it’s recommended to submerge the cut of meat in a solution of salt and water- this process is called brining. This allows the pork to absorb and retain water from the light salt and water solution, which increases the moisture and flavor of the meat. Moreover, when pork is brined, it also gets tenderized through the swelling and unraveling of muscle fibers. The brining process traps so much liquid inside the pork that it can’t all evaporate during the cooking process, creating a moist and juicier piece of meat.

HSLOW COOK MEAT

In addition to the preparation methods, the way you cook the meat and the temperature you use can also affect the way your pork comes out. If you overcook your pork, the high temperature will produce a chemical reaction to denature the meat fibers, making the pork unpleasantly tough and ruining the original flavor.

Since high temperature will denature the quality of the meat, slow cooking at low temperature is perfect for keeping it tender and flavorful. Slow cooking means cooking for a long time in a non-high temperature and sous vide method, which can prevent the pork from being subjected to high temperature in an instant, which helps to lock in the moisture and keep the meat soft. In addition, low-temperature, slow cooking can prevent any nutrient loss that occurs at high temperatures, as well as slow down the oxidation of fat, so that the pork maintains a tender and savory taste.

Slow-cooking recipe recommendation: Iberico Pork Chop with Butter and Herbs

With all that said, you can cook slow cook pork-based dishes at home easily. Using the Tai Chi pork raised by John Lau Hon Kit and following the recipe below, you can easily make a delicious slow cooked pork chop with butter and herbs.

Ingredients:

2 cuts of Tai Chi pork chop raised by John Lau Hon Kit, 1 tablespoon of butter, sea salt, thyme, black pepper, and garlic to taste

Instructions:

1. Brine the Tai Chi pork steak from Hong Kong Heritage Pork (John Lau Hon Kit) in a light saltwater solution for 30 minutes

2. Dry the Tai Chi pork steak from John Lau Hon Kit’s farm with a paper towel and coat with butter, thyme herbs and black pepper and let marinate for about 1 hour.

3. Put the Tai Chi pork steak from John Lau Hon Kit in a vacuum-sealed bag designed for slow cooking.

4. Set the slow cooker on the slow cooking mode or steam oven at 65 degrees Celsius for 2 hours.

5. Saute the garlic in a flat-bottomed pan, add the slow-cooked pork chop, then fry both sides for about 2 minutes on each.

6. Pour the leftover gravy from the vacuum-sealed bag on the pork chop and enjoy.

About the “Tai Chi Pig” raised by John Lau Hon Kit

After years of research and breeding, the Tai Chi pig raised by John Lau Hon Kit features the plumpness of British Burke pigs, the leanness of Danish Landrace pigs and the vibrant red color of Spanish Duroc pigs. Juicy and tender with just the right amount of fattiness, the delicious and fragrant Tai Chi pork is designed with the taste of Hong Kong people in mind.