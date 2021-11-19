New Global Plan for Decade of Action for Road Safety

The recent launch of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety marks a critical milestone in ongoing efforts to ensure safer mobility for all. Developed by the WHO and the UN regional commissions, in cooperation with a minimum of 140 partners in the UN Road Safety collaboration, the plan outlines an approach that brings to life the UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/74/299 on “Improving Global Road Safety”.

According to the WHO, over 3,500 people die every day on roads globally – nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and an estimated 50 million injuries – making it the leading killer of children and young people worldwide. Without any intervention, 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries are estimated to occur in the next decade.