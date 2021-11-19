24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
New Global Plan for Decade of Action for Road Safety

Plan encourages road safety advocates to reduce deaths and injuries on the roads through multiple channels, including good vision.

The recent launch of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety marks a critical milestone in ongoing efforts to ensure safer mobility for all. Developed by the WHO and the UN regional commissions, in cooperation with a minimum of 140 partners in the UN Road Safety collaboration, the plan outlines an approach that brings to life the UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/74/299 on “Improving Global Road Safety”.  

According to the WHO, over 3,500 people die every day on roads globally – nearly 1.3 million preventable deaths and an estimated 50 million injuries – making it the leading killer of children and young people worldwide. Without any intervention, 13 million deaths and 500 million injuries are estimated to occur in the next decade.

