Empire State Building All Decked Out for the Holidays

As of today, the building’s Fifth Avenue Lobby windows are adorned with holiday scenes which feature gold, glitter, and candy landscapes to honor the most wonderful time of the year. The spectacular windows are complimented by the landmarked, Art Deco lobby’s holiday lights, wreaths, and a towering Christmas tree. Visitors who pass through the Fifth Avenue Lobby from Monday through Friday will also be greeted by holiday tunes performed by professional pianists from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“The joy of the holiday season can be felt in every corner of our reimagined Observatory Experience, from awe-inspiring decorations to our festive pop-up vendors,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory. “We are excited to welcome visitors to an authentic, magical experience during the most wonderful time of the year.”

Every weekend through the end of November, the Empire State Building will sell special brews – including its own “View From the Top” Hazy IPA sold exclusively on the 86th Floor Observatory – in partnership with Craft+Carry and Five Boroughs Brewing Co. Then as of Dec. 2, DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, a NYC-based edible cookie dough and cookie company, will take the 86th Floor as the December pop-up vendor. DŌ will offer six holiday and NYC-themed treats from the special 90th Anniversary cart for the first three weekends in December.

A giant menorah greets guests as they enter the Empire State Building Observatory Experience, and a holiday photo opportunity on the Northeast corner of the 86th Floor Observatory also allows guests to take their annual holiday portraits with the most iconic, authentic NYC backdrop. Decorations will remain on display in the lobby and throughout the Observatory Experience through Jan. 6.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience underwent a $165 million, top-to-bottom reimagination, which was completed in December 2019. Renovations include a dedicated guest entrance, an immersive museum with digital and tactile exhibits, and the completely reimagined 102nd Floor Observatory. Guests benefit from the industry-leading indoor environmental quality (IEQ) improvements – like MERV 13 filters and active bi-polarization – for guest confidence. The 86th Floor Observatory is fixed with newly installed, temperature activated heat lamps to keep guests warm while they enjoy the glittery winter vista from the heart of New York City.

The building’s world-famous tower lights will shine throughout the holiday season with special lightings for Thanksgiving, Chanukah, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve.