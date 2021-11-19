Sandals and Beaches Resorts Win 13 New Diving Magazine Awards

They announced their most recent accolades from Scuba Diving Magazine’s 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the Caribbean. Each year, Scuba Diving Magazine’s readers evaluate dive resorts across the world and consider a variety of categories. These categories range from the quality of rooms and restaurants to the quality of staff, best family-friendly experiences, and more.

A total of 13 awards were won by the Luxury Included® brand:

#1– Best Family-Friendly Experiences- Beaches Resorts

#1 – Quality of Rooms- Sandals Grande St. Lucian

#2 – Quality of Rooms- Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa

#2 – Quality of Restaurant- Sandals Grande St. Lucian

#3 – Quality of Resort- Sandals Grande St. Lucian

#3 – Quality of Restaurant- Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa

#5 – Quality of Resort -Sandals Grenada Resort and Spa

#10 – Quality of Rooms- Sandals Negril

#10 – Quality of Staff- Sandals Grande St. Lucian

#10 – Quality of Rooms- Sandals Montego Bay

#10 – Quality of Staff- Sandals Grande St. Lucian

#15– Best Overall- Sandals Grande St. Lucian

#15 – Quality of Resort- Sandals Ochi Beach Resort

Since the start of their partnership in 1997, PADI® has ranked Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts as one of the Top 5 Dive Operations in the Western Hemisphere. The Luxury Included® resort company offers expert PADI® certification and training to guests staying on-resort and has issued nearly 140,000 PADI certifications to-date. Certifications available on resort span from the PADI Open-Water certification all the way to the PADI IDC Staff Instructor certification and countless specialty courses in between. Including the Lionfish Hunter PADI specialty course, where guests of select resorts will learn how to properly hunt the Caribbean invasive species and cook their own catch.

When staying at any of the resort company’s locations throughout the Caribbean, certified divers can dive daily and be transported from the steps of their suites to exotic sites that boasts colorful reefs, dynamic shipwrecks, drop-offs, and an array of underwater species. With Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts’ Aquacenters providing top-of-the-line equipment with everything from Scuba Pro® regulators and BCD’s, masks, snorkels, Deep Blue Fins® and tanks to state-of-the-art, twin diesel Newton boats, divers can enjoy unparalleled underwater experiences, all included. To top off the expansive dive program, guests will soon be able to explore the world-renowned waters of Curaçao at Sandals Resorts’ newest dive destination, Sandals Royal Curaçao, beginning April 2022.

For more information on the award-winning resorts or to book your next stay, please visit: sandals.com and beaches.com.