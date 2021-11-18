World’s best cities for street art - from New York City to Paris.

Venice takes the top spot, as the best overall city for art and culture in the world. The city is also home to the most artistic monuments and statues, and has more architecturally significant buildings per million people than any other city.

The city with the most art galleries is Santa Fe, United States. Santa Fe also has the most museums, with the most popular including the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the New Mexico Museum of Art.

Vienna is nurturing the new generation of great artistic minds with its high proportion of art & design universities.

From the iconic work of Banksy, to the vibrant masterpieces of upcoming local artists, street art has become increasingly popular, and today an accepted part of urban life in the 21st century by many.

But, which cities champion street art, and where are the best locations to admire it?

Recent looked at 40 global cities, known particularly for their unique art scenes, analyzing the cities with the most #streetart Instagram posts and Google searches over a year, revealing the best cities in the world for street art.

The top 10 cities with the most Instagrammed ‘street art’

(The number of Instagram posts featuring hashtags using the city name followed by the term “street art”).

Rank City Total No. of Street Art Instagram Posts 1 Paris 64,000 2 Berlin 39,000 3 London 37,400 4 Melbourne 32,700 5 New York City 31,300 6 Miami 13,440 7 Los Angeles 12, 420 8 Chicago 10,960 9 San Francisco 9,180 10 Singapore 8,120

Although the US didn’t make it into the top 3, they did however dominate the remainder of the top 10, with New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco all proving popular places for their street art scenes.

The renowned artistic hub of Paris, was the top scoring city for the number of street art Instagram posts, with a total of 64,000. Street art in Paris has never been more alive and dynamic than it is today, home to artists such as Jef Aérosol, you can spot some of the best murals at The Canal Saint-Denis and Belleville park.

Berlin was found to have the second most street art Instagram posts, with a total of 39,000. Berlin has been a recognized capital of street art for many years, with the street art across the west side of Berlin’s wall providing a popular Instagram backdrop.

Ranking in third place is London. London’s street art has become such a part of the city’s character, with tourists visiting from all over the world to see unique creations across the likes of Brick Lane and Camden.

The research also revealed the top 5 cities that search for ‘street art’ the most:

(The number of times the city name followed by the term “street art” has been searched on Google between September 2020 and August 2021)

Rank City Total No. of Street Art Google Searches 1 London 524,000 2 New York City 479,932 3 Paris 479, 295 4 Melbourne 327,950 5 Berlin 235,707

Taking the top spot this time is London, with a total over 524,000 annual street art searches. The city boasts some incredible artists’ works, and today numerous travel guides have been created to help tourists to the city navigate some of the best.

Further Study Insights:

