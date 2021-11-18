24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
African Tourism Board recognizes Costa Rica as an emerging leader in World Tourism

6 mins ago
by Alain St.Ange
2 min read
Alain St.Ange, African Tourism Board President
Written by Alain St.Ange

With 52 countries in Africa as members of the World Tourism Organization, the continent is by far the most important region for UNWTO when it comes to votes.
President Alain St. Ange wants Africa to stand up and vote at the upcoming UNWTO General Assembly in Spain after Costa Rica took a brave initiative standing up for transparency and fairness.

  • The African Tourism Board president Alain St. Ange reached out to the Hon. Minister of Tourism for Costa Rica, the Hon. Minister Gustav Segura Costa Sancho and thanked him for his vision and intervention in requesting a secret ballot at the upcoming UNWTO confirmation hearing for the Secretary-General nomination.
  • Alain St. Ange, who was the former minister of Tourism of Seychelles has his own experience with the UNWTO election process and said.

“My congratulation to the Costa Rica Minister of Tourism for his motion to call for a secret ballot for the confirmation process at the upcoming General Assembly in Madrid.”

This is a good development and I applaud Costa Rica for stepping up. It will assure integrity in the upcoming vote and if it opens re-election it will assure a fair process and competition for this important post in world tourism.

I would say it’s a good day for UNWTO for ATB and for World Tourism”.

Tourism is a major industry that is so important for the Community of Nations and our UN body must be seen to be complying with the expected norm in choosing its leadership.

My appeal is for Africa to play an important role in the upcoming election and for countries to participate and vote.

We have 52 UNWTO members, which is the largest percentage of any continent.

Here is a list of African member countries:

  1. Algeria
  2. Angola
  3. Benin
  4. Botswana
  5. Burkina Faso
  6. Burundi
  7. Cabo Verde
  8. Cameroon
  9. Central African Republic
  10. Chad
  11. Congo
  12. Cote d’Ivoire
  13. Democratic Republic of Congo
  14. Djibouti
  15. Egypt
  16. Equatorial Guinea
  17. Eswatini
  18. Ethiopia
  19. Federal Republic of Somalia
  20. Gabon
  21. Gambia
  22. Ghana
  23. Guinea
  24. Guinea Bissau
  25. Kenya
  26. Lesotho
  27. Liberia
  28. Libya
  29. Madagascar
  30. Malawi
  31. Mai
  32. Mauritania
  33. Mauritius
  34. Morocco
  35. Mozambique
  36. Namibia
  37. Niger
  38. Nigeria
  39. Rwanda
  40. Sao Tome and Principe
  41. Senegal
  42. Seychelles
  43. Sierra Leone
  44. South Africa
  45. Sudan
  46. Togo
  47. Tunisia
  48. Uganda
  49. Union of the Comoros
  50. United Republic of Tanzania
  51. Zambia
  52. Zimbabwe

  • More on the African Tourism Board: www.africantourismboard.com

