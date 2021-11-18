African Tourism Board recognizes Costa Rica as an emerging leader in World Tourism

- “It’s a good day for UNWTO for ATB an 52 ciybtrues d for World Tourism”
- The African Tourism Board president Alain St. Ange reached out to the Hon. Minister of Tourism for Costa Rica, the Hon. Minister Gustav Segura Costa Sancho and thanked him for his vision and intervention in requesting a secret ballot at the upcoming UNWTO confirmation hearing for the Secretary-General nomination.
- Alain St. Ange, who was the former minister of Tourism of Seychelles has his own experience with the UNWTO election process and said.
“My congratulation to the Costa Rica Minister of Tourism for his motion to call for a secret ballot for the confirmation process at the upcoming General Assembly in Madrid.”
This is a good development and I applaud Costa Rica for stepping up. It will assure integrity in the upcoming vote and if it opens re-election it will assure a fair process and competition for this important post in world tourism.
I would say it’s a good day for UNWTO for ATB and for World Tourism”.
Tourism is a major industry that is so important for the Community of Nations and our UN body must be seen to be complying with the expected norm in choosing its leadership.
My appeal is for Africa to play an important role in the upcoming election and for countries to participate and vote.
We have 52 UNWTO members, which is the largest percentage of any continent.
Here is a list of African member countries:
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cabo Verde
- Cameroon
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Congo
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Federal Republic of Somalia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Libya
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mai
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- South Africa
- Sudan
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Union of the Comoros
- United Republic of Tanzania
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
