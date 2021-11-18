Disney Cruise Line bans unvaccinated children.

The updated passenger COVID-19 vaccination requirements were announced by Disney today.

New Disney Cruise Line’s COVID-19 vaccination rules will take effect starting January 13, 2022.

Disney Cruise Line announced its new COVID-19 vaccination requirements and the major expansion of its vaccine mandate today.

Citing the US vaccination guidelines, recently expanded to include five-year-olds, Disney Cruise Line said that the kids as young as five will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 virus to be able to board its cruise ships.

The new rules will be a requirement for both US and international passengers, effectively barring kids from countries that do not vaccinate very young children.

Disney, the first major cruise line to require jabs for kids, and said that the new requirements will go in effect starting January 13, 2022.

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority,” Disney said in a statement. “Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board.”

People ineligible for vaccination due to age will have to provide “proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date.”

Disney Cruise Line warned that antigen tests are not accepted and that tests must be NAAT tests, rapid PCR tests or lab-based PCR tests.

The cruise line is the first division of the Disney company to require vaccination for clients. Currently, Disney’s theme parks do not have any COVID-19 vaccination requirements for visitors. However, all US employees at those venues must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Cruise ships routinely became COVID-19 hotspots during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, with passengers and crew contracting the disease en-masse in the confined environments of seafaring vessels.

The pandemic has heavily affected the cruise industry, with multiple lines going bust due to the impact of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on travel worldwide.