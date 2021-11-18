IHG, Hilton and Marriott relies on Benchmark Pyramid for 34 new Hotels in the U.S. Spain, UK

The new properties in the U.S. include both select- and full-service brands by Marriott, Hilton and IHG, and range in location from Michigan to Texas. In Europe, additions to the portfolio have included three English properties: Staverton Estate in Daventry, Yotel in Manchester, and London EDITION in the capital.

Benchmark Pyramid has also taken on new assignments in Spain’s Mallorca, Ibiza, and Barcelona for an additional 12 hotels. Today’s news brings Benchmark Pyramid’s worldwide portfolio to more than 230 properties in the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe.

Benchmark Pyramid also continues to grow its receivership platform with institutional special servicers and lenders, and being selected for new receivership assignments for both full- and select-service properties in Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida.

About Benchmark Pyramid

Benchmark Pyramid was formed by the 2021 merger of two hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and its best workplace. The organization’s global portfolio spans more than 230 properties in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.benchmarkpyramid.com.