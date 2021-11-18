24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Click here if this is your press release! Hospitality Industry

IHG, Hilton and Marriott relies on Benchmark Pyramid for 34 new Hotels in the U.S. Spain, UK

13 hours ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Press Release
Written by editor

Benchmark Pyramid has added 34 hotels to its management portfolio in recent months, as the company sees a surge of demand across all areas of its business in both acquisitions and new management contracts.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The new properties in the U.S. include both select- and full-service brands by Marriott, Hilton and IHG, and range in location from Michigan to Texas. In Europe, additions to the portfolio have included three English properties: Staverton Estate in Daventry, Yotel in Manchester, and London EDITION in the capital.

Benchmark Pyramid has also taken on new assignments in Spain’s Mallorca, Ibiza, and Barcelona for an additional 12 hotels. Today’s news brings Benchmark Pyramid’s worldwide portfolio to more than 230 properties in the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe.

Benchmark Pyramid also continues to grow its receivership platform with institutional special servicers and lenders, and being selected for new receivership assignments for both full- and select-service properties in Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida.

About Benchmark Pyramid 
Benchmark Pyramid was formed by the 2021 merger of two hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and its best workplace. The organization’s global portfolio spans more than 230 properties in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.benchmarkpyramid.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment