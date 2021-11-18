24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Brazil Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Culture Entertainment Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Luxury News News People Resorts Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

4 out of 5 world’s best beach destinations are in US

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
4 out of 5 world’s best beach destinations are in US.
4 out of 5 world’s best beach destinations are in US.
Written by Harry Johnson

The study looked at 100 beaches around the world and ranked them on factors such as the weather, sea temperature, hotel prices, number of restaurants, and the beach’s social media value to discover which beaches are the best vacation destinations.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • As well as the beautiful beach itself, looking back from Copacabana gives you a view of one of the most iconic cities in the world under the watchful eye of the Christ the Redeemer statue.
  • The number of restaurants and bars near the beach is 11,153, the most of any beach on the list.
  • Four US beaches make up the rest of the top 5 beaches, with Miami Beach ranking the best beach for a vacation in the US and second place overall.

With beaches making for some of the most popular vacation destinations amongst US tourists, the travel experts have revealed the best beach vacation destinations in the world.

And it turns out American’s don’t have to travel far for a great beach getaway, as four US beaches rank in the top five.

The study looked at 100 beaches around the world and ranked them on factors such as the weather, sea temperature, hotel prices, number of restaurants, and the beach’s social media value to discover which beaches are the best vacation destinations. 

Top 10 beaches for a vacation around the world 

RankBeach NameInstagram HashtagsNumber of Restaurants/BarsAverage Hotel Price ($)Average Temperature (Farenheight)Average Annual Rainfall (mm)Average Sea Temperature (Farenheight)Total Score
1Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro3,800,00011,153$112.3474.51,25273.66.97
2Miami Beach, Miami14,400,000809$226.0575.91,11380.66.80
3Venice Beach, LA4,200,00010,578$215.7863.735763.56.54
4South Beach, Miami8,200,000809$226.0575.91,11380.66.16
5Santa Monica Beach, LA440,00010,578$215.7863.735763.56.14
6Naama Bay, Sharm El-Sheikh44,500305$128.7877.21078.36.02
7Pink Sand Beach, Antigua40,3003$221.9497.289981.75.93
8Barceloneta Beach, Barcelona94,6009,681$183.5859.961465.55.89
9Mui Ne Beach, Vietnam36,700247$54.1279.795481.55.84
10Cayo Coco, Cuba145,000

Copacabana Beach in Brazil is named the best beach for a vacation in the research. As well as the beautiful beach itself, looking back from Copacabana gives you a view of one of the most iconic cities in the world under the watchful eye of the Christ the Redeemer statue. The number of restaurants and bars near the beach is 11,153, the most of any beach on the list. On top of this, Copacabana scores well amongst other factors including hotels, air temperature, and water temperature. 

Four US beaches make up the rest of the top 5 beaches, with Miami Beach ranking the best beach for a vacation in the US and second place overall. This beach is certainly one for the influencers and social media users, as it has accrued 14.4 million hashtags on Instagram. This means that it is by far the most Instagrammed beach, having over 13.7 million more hashtags than the average beach. Another Miami beach ranks in fourth place, South Beach, which scores highly thanks to its average air temperature of 75.9℉, and it is even warmer in the sea with an average water temperature of 80.6℉.

Venice Beach ranked third place overall, with the second-highest number of restaurants (10,578), as well as the fourth most Instagram hashtag (4.2 million). As it is also located in the Los Angeles area, Santa Monica Beach has very similar scores to Venice Beach, the only reason it ranks lower (in 5th place) is due to 3.76 million fewer Instagram hashtags. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment