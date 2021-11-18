4 out of 5 world’s best beach destinations are in US.

As well as the beautiful beach itself, looking back from Copacabana gives you a view of one of the most iconic cities in the world under the watchful eye of the Christ the Redeemer statue.

The number of restaurants and bars near the beach is 11,153, the most of any beach on the list.

Four US beaches make up the rest of the top 5 beaches, with Miami Beach ranking the best beach for a vacation in the US and second place overall.

With beaches making for some of the most popular vacation destinations amongst US tourists, the travel experts have revealed the best beach vacation destinations in the world.

And it turns out American’s don’t have to travel far for a great beach getaway, as four US beaches rank in the top five.

The study looked at 100 beaches around the world and ranked them on factors such as the weather, sea temperature, hotel prices, number of restaurants, and the beach’s social media value to discover which beaches are the best vacation destinations.

Top 10 beaches for a vacation around the world

Rank Beach Name Instagram Hashtags Number of Restaurants/Bars Average Hotel Price ($) Average Temperature (Farenheight) Average Annual Rainfall (mm) Average Sea Temperature (Farenheight) Total Score 1 Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro 3,800,000 11,153 $112.34 74.5 1,252 73.6 6.97 2 Miami Beach, Miami 14,400,000 809 $226.05 75.9 1,113 80.6 6.80 3 Venice Beach, LA 4,200,000 10,578 $215.78 63.7 357 63.5 6.54 4 South Beach, Miami 8,200,000 809 $226.05 75.9 1,113 80.6 6.16 5 Santa Monica Beach, LA 440,000 10,578 $215.78 63.7 357 63.5 6.14 6 Naama Bay, Sharm El-Sheikh 44,500 305 $128.78 77.2 10 78.3 6.02 7 Pink Sand Beach, Antigua 40,300 3 $221.94 97.2 899 81.7 5.93 8 Barceloneta Beach, Barcelona 94,600 9,681 $183.58 59.9 614 65.5 5.89 9 Mui Ne Beach, Vietnam 36,700 247 $54.12 79.7 954 81.5 5.84 10 Cayo Coco, Cuba 145,000

Copacabana Beach in Brazil is named the best beach for a vacation in the research. As well as the beautiful beach itself, looking back from Copacabana gives you a view of one of the most iconic cities in the world under the watchful eye of the Christ the Redeemer statue. The number of restaurants and bars near the beach is 11,153, the most of any beach on the list. On top of this, Copacabana scores well amongst other factors including hotels, air temperature, and water temperature.

Four US beaches make up the rest of the top 5 beaches, with Miami Beach ranking the best beach for a vacation in the US and second place overall. This beach is certainly one for the influencers and social media users, as it has accrued 14.4 million hashtags on Instagram. This means that it is by far the most Instagrammed beach, having over 13.7 million more hashtags than the average beach. Another Miami beach ranks in fourth place, South Beach, which scores highly thanks to its average air temperature of 75.9℉, and it is even warmer in the sea with an average water temperature of 80.6℉.

Venice Beach ranked third place overall, with the second-highest number of restaurants (10,578), as well as the fourth most Instagram hashtag (4.2 million). As it is also located in the Los Angeles area, Santa Monica Beach has very similar scores to Venice Beach, the only reason it ranks lower (in 5th place) is due to 3.76 million fewer Instagram hashtags.