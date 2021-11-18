Heathrow teams up with Microsoft to fight illegal wildlife trafficking.

Heathrow teams up with Microsoft, UK Border Force CITES and Smiths Detection to deploy the world’s first artificial intelligence system that spots and aims to stop wildlife trafficking through airports.

Project SEEKER was demonstrated to HRH The Duke of Cambridge at an event in Microsoft’s UK headquarters today.

Following the pioneering trials at Heathrow, Microsoft calls for global transport hubs to use the system to help combat the $23bn illegal wildlife trafficking industry.

Heathrow has teamed up with Microsoft to trial the world’s first artificial intelligence system to combat illegal wildlife trafficking. ‘Project SEEKER’ detects animal trafficking in cargo and baggage passing through the airport by scanning up to 250,000 bags a day. It recorded a 70%+ successful detection rate and was particularly effective at identifying ivory items such as tusks and horns. By identifying more trafficked items and earlier, authorities have more time, scope and information to pursue criminal traffickers and combat the $23bn illegal wildlife trafficking industry.

In addition to Microsoft, Project SEEKER has been developed in partnership with UK Border Force and Smiths Detection and is supported by the Royal Foundation. Microsoft developers have taught Project SEEKER to identify animals or products such illegal products used in medicines, and trials at Heathrow have demonstrated the algorithm can be trained on any species in just two months. The technology automatically alerts security and Border Force officers when it detects an illegal wildlife item in a cargo or baggage scanner, and objects seized can then be used as evidence in criminal proceedings against smugglers.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Microsoft‘s headquarters to hear about the potential of this technology as part of his work with The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife program. To support the development of this new technology, the Project SEEKER team was able to benefit from United for Wildlife’s global network of expertise on the illegal wildlife trade. In addition, United for Wildlife will be working with its partner organizations in the transport sector to support the global roll out of the SEEKER capability.

Jonathan Coen, Director of Security at Heathrow Airport, said: “Project SEEKER and our partnership with Microsoft and Smiths Detection will keep us one step ahead of traffickers, by exploring new technology that will help us protect the world’s most precious wildlife. We now need to see more transport hubs deploy this innovative system, if we are to take meaningful action on a global scale against this illegal industry.”

United for Wildlife aims to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products by building crucial relationships between the transport and finance sectors, Non-governmental organizations and law enforcement agencies and encouraging the sharing of information and best practice between these stakeholders. United for Wildlife has been working with organizations like Microsoft to raise awareness of technology that can support efforts to disrupt the criminal trade of wildlife products globally.