Czech Republic bans unvaccinated people from all public spaces.

Czech Republic is seeing a spike in infections, with a record 22,479 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The death toll is rising; the situation is serious. Vaccination is the only solution, there is no other.

Czech prime minister lamented unvaccinated people for clogging up hospitals and preventing treatment reaching those with other illnesses.

Czech Republic‘s outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis announced that the country would adopt the so-called Bavarian model from Monday next week, prohibiting those who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine from entering public places. Those who have recently recovered from the virus will be allowed entry.

The Bavarian model refers to strict anti-COVID measures introduced in the southern German state. Markus Soder, Bavaria‘s premier, claimed there was no choice but to implement “a kind of lockdown for the unvaccinated,” citing increasing pressure on hospitals and medical staff.

Czech Republic residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 virus will be barred from entering all public spaces such as restaurants, theaters and stores starting from Monday, November 22.

Negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted.

The prime minister said that self-testing would be completely cancelled, as he lamented unvaccinated people for clogging up hospitals and preventing treatment reaching those with other illnesses.

“The death toll is rising; the situation is serious. Vaccination is the only solution, there is no other,” he added.

The country will enter a partial lockdown of the unvaccinated from Monday morning, assuming the restrictions are approved by the cabinet today.

“We will introduce the Bavarian model from Sunday to Monday. This means that entry to restaurants, service establishments, or mass events will only be allowed for vaccinated or survivors. Those vaccinated with a single dose must have a PCR test,” Babis said on local TV.

The Czech Republic is seeing a spike in COVID-19 infections, with a record 22,479 new cases reported this passed Tuesday.

While 68% of people are vaccinated in Germany, and 65% in Austria, just over 60% are vaccinated in the Czech Republic.