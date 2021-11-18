24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Odor-Eaters Recall: Cancer Causing Contaminant

1 day ago
by editor
2 min read
Written by editor

Odor-Eaters, distributed by Blistex Corp., is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Odor-Eaters spray products manufactured between the dates of March 1, 2020 and August 22, 2021, to the consumer level. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of these aerosol products.

Four lots Odor-Eaters® Spray Powder are impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:

UPCProduct DescriptionLotExpiration Date
041388004310ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (113 g)LOTD20C04EXP 03/2022
041388004310ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (113 g)LOTD20K13EXP 10/2022
041388004310ODOR-EATERS SPRAY POWDER (113 g)LOTD21H03EXP 08/2023

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, a substance that could potentially cause cancer depending on the level and extent of exposure. Humans around the world have daily, regular exposures to benzene from multiple sources, both indoors and outdoors.  Benzene is ubiquitous in the environment. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, orally, and through the skin.

The voluntarily recalled Odor-Eaters spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. The products were distributed nationally in Canada through various retailers. Consumers should stop using these specific Odor-Eaters spray products and dispose of them appropriately.  Please see the image below for guidance on where to find the lot code details on the can.

Beginning on November 18, 2021 at 8 am (EST), consumers may access odoreatersrecall2021.com to request a product refund and for additional information.  Consumers may also contact 1-855-544-4821 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:00am-5pm (EST). Odor-Eaters is also notifying its retailers by letter and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of spray products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these spray products.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these lots of products may be reported to Health Canada’s MedEffect Adverse Reaction Reporting program either online, regular mail or fax.

