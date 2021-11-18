Celebrate Happy Holidays at The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco is located in a prime location for shopping and dining and simply festive holiday experiences. It is also in close proximity to a holiday skating rink and world-class museums. With a Bloomingdales $100 gift certificate included in a Holiday Shopping Package, the shopping experience just gets better and better.

San Francisco’s premier address for luxury and timeless elegance, The St. Regis San Francisco, is located in the prime location of the downtown SoMa neighborhood and is in close proximity to world-class museums, a holiday ice rink, shopping, and more, The St. Regis San Francisco is the perfect setting for guests seeking an unforgettable and lavish holiday experience.

This holiday season, the luxury hotel is offering:

Holiday Shopping Package

Hotel guests can book a special Bloomingdales Shopping Package available now through December 28, 2021. Included in the package are exquisite overnight accommodations in one of the property’s recently redesigned guest rooms, a $100 Bloomingdales gift certificate, 15% off Bloomingdales savings card, a personal shopper styling invitation, Bloomingdales travel accoutrements (shoe bags, luggage tag and garment bag), and complimentary overnight parking. Rates start at $626.

Holiday Dining Experiences

Private, in-room dining experiences, including a 4 course Prix Fixe dinner menu is available to guests on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Travelers can also visit the property’s fourth floor Vitrine for a festive 3 course Prix Fixe lunch menu with wine pairings both holidays. In addition, the Vitrine will be open for breakfast specials on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve and will host a lavish brunch, complete with Mimosa and Bloody Mary activations on Christmas Day.

The St. Regis San Francisco offers 260 rooms and suites, all of which were recently reimagined by prominent Toronto-based design firm Chapi Chapo. The redesign also focused on enhancing The St. Regis San Francisco’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined, comfortable, and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration.

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.