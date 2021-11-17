New Boeing 777-9 jet flies to Doha International Airport

Qatar Airways welcomed the ultra-modern, fuel efficient jet to Doha International Airport.

The 777-9 builds on the passenger-preferred and market-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families.

The aircraft will remain in Qatar before returning to Seattle’s Boeing Field to continue its rigorous test program.

Qatar Airways today showcased its role as a global launch customer for the latest generation Boeing 777-9 aircraft after welcoming the ultra-modern, fuel efficient jet to Doha International Airport (DIA).

A host of VIP guests joined Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, to share in the arrival of the aircraft, which will remain in Qatar before returning to Seattle’s Boeing Field to continue its rigorous test program.

The aircraft, which is anticipated to join the award-winning airline’s fleet in the near future, will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, delivering 20 percent lower fuel consumption and emissions than previous generation aircraft. Key technologies enabling this efficiency are its new carbon-fiber composite wing, new engines and natural laminar flow nacelles.

Boeing 777-9 builds on the passenger-preferred and market-leading 777 and 787 Dreamliner families to deliver the flight experience of the future. Passengers and crew alike will enjoy a more comfortable cabin altitude, better humidity, a smoother ride, a wider cabin, larger windows and a spacious architecture.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “It was back in 2013 that Qatar Airways Group initially announced its planned investment in the Boeing’s latest generation aircraft.

“After visiting the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington in September 2018, we had the opportunity to view the 777-9 up close in person, but today marks the first chance for the airline and our esteemed VIP guests to witness our significant commitment to this incredible aircraft here in Qatar as it arrives for the first time.

“We are tremendously proud to be a global launch customer for this industry-leading product, and to be able to showcase our commitment towards continuing to support our thriving global network with a fleet that includes the youngest, most technologically-advanced and efficient twin-engine aircraft in the world.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, Mr. Stan Deal, said: “We are honored by Qatar Airways’ enduring commitment to the 777-9 and to the partnership and innovation it represents. With its unprecedented improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions and new levels of comfort, we look forward to seeing the 777-9 delight Qatar Airway’s passengers for many years to come.”