African Tourism Board President to Participate in the Exclusive Financial Afrik Awards

The pan-African financial newspaper Financial Afrik, in partnership with the Mauritanian Ministry of Economy and Promotion of Productive Sectors, have confirmed that they have invited Alain St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board (ATB) and former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, to take part in the fourth edition of the Financial Afrik Awards.

The awards will take place at the Al Salam Resort Hotel in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on December 16 and 17, 2021, under the general theme of “Africa in 2050.”

The event, under the high patronage of His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Republic, will bring together 200 personalities from the world of economy, finance, and business and, virtually, some 400 registrants who will follow the conference through a dedicated platform.

At Nouakchott, it will be a question of defining the global trends of Africa in 2050 in order to give states and organizations the analytical tools for strategic anticipation.

The Financial Afrik Awards is an exceptional event that brings together every year, since 2018, experts, senior executives of banks, insurance companies, public institutions, fintechs, stock exchanges, and investment funds, etc., as well as CEOs and decision-makers from Africa and elsewhere.

The Financial Afrik Awards will end with the evening of the awards rewarding the personalities who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

About the African Tourism Board

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board (ATB) is an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to, from, and within the African region. The ATB is part of the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP). The Association provides aligned advocacy, insightful research, and innovative events to its members. In partnership with private and public sector members, the African Tourism Board enhances the sustainable growth, value, and quality of travel and tourism in Africa. The Association provides leadership and counsel on an individual and collective basis to its member organizations. The ATB is expanding on opportunities for marketing, public relations, investments, branding, promoting, and establishing niche markets.