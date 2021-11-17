Frankfurt Airport deploys 87 latest biometric-enabled TS6 kiosks.

SITA’s biometric-enabled kiosks and baggage messaging services transform Frankfurt Airport.

SITA, the technology provider for the air transport industry, has announced a large-scale technology deployment at Frankfurt Airport to enhance the passenger experience and increase the airport’s operational efficiency. The deployment features the installation of 87 biometric-enabled SITA TS6 Kiosks and is expected to be completed later this year.

SITA‘s versatile TS6 check-in kiosks allow passengers to check in quickly and obtain bag tags for later self-bag drop services. The kiosks work in concert with SITA Flex and offer passengers a unified user experience across multiple airlines, increasing ease of use while also reducing physical touchpoints.

Passengers remain in control of their self-service options, from check-in to self-bag drop via the intuitive biometric-enabled kiosk. The new SITA TS6 kiosk was the winner of the 2021 IF Design award for the slick, sustainable, and adaptive design, which can be customized to fit with the airport’s brand design and specific customer needs. The modular design also means enhancements and modifications can be made without replacing the entire kiosk, bringing added cost efficiency and sustainability benefits.

SITA’s TS6 Kiosk can be used for check-in and bag tagging paving the way for a completely touchless, mobile passenger journey. The deployment at Frankfurt Airport represents SITA’s largest implementation in Europe.

Dr. Pierre-Dominique Prümm, Executive Director Aviation & Infrastructure at Fraport, said: “Offering passengers innovative, safer, and smarter ways to travel while also ensuring we have resilient and efficient airport operations is vital as our industry recovers from the impact of the pandemic. SITA supports us in achieving this ambition, and we look forward to welcoming more passengers back to the skies.”

Sergio Colella, President, Europe, SITA, said: “We’re proud to continue supporting leading airports such as Frankfurt in their recovery from the impact of the pandemic. Technology holds the keys to unlocking smarter and safer travel for all, recouping revenues lost during the past 18 months, and ensuring flexible operations that can adapt to the unforeseen circumstances of tomorrow. A more robust and sustainable air transport industry will benefit passengers, economies, and jobs.”