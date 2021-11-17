24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Lebanon Breaking News News People Responsible Safety Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Middle East Airlines becomes Airbus Skywise Health Monitoring new customer

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Middle East Airlines becomes Airbus Skywise Health Monitoring new customer.
Middle East Airlines becomes Airbus Skywise Health Monitoring new customer.
Written by Harry Johnson

Using the Skywise aviation data platform, SHM collates and centralizes alerts, flight-deck effects, maintenance messages etc., prioritizes them, correlates any faults with the relevant troubleshooting procedure

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Middle East Airlines will use the solution for its entire fleet.
  • The Beirut based airline is operating an all-Airbus fleet comprising A320 and A330 Family aircraft.
  • Airbus’ SHM saves airlines time and cost associated with unscheduled maintenance.

Middle East Airlines (MEA) has signed an agreement to join the community of Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) users.

The long standing Airbus customer will be the 50th airline using this innovative tool to optimize the maintenance of its fleets. SHM will support the airline’s maintenance and engineering teams by enabling real-time management of aircraft events and troubleshooting. 

Using the Skywise aviation data platform, SHM collates and centralizes alerts, flight-deck effects, maintenance messages etc., prioritizes them, correlates any faults with the relevant troubleshooting procedures. It also highlights operational impacts, provides the maintenance history of the system (from the logbook and MIS information collected through Skywise Core and stored in the data lake), allowing effective tracking of the alerts. Additionally, it can help airlines anticipate and provision for tools and parts’ to be available closest to the aircraft.

MEA will use the solution for its entire fleet. The Beirut based airline is operating an all-Airbus fleet comprising A320 and A330 Family aircraft.

Airbus’ SHM saves airlines time and cost associated with unscheduled maintenance. SHM also Interfaces with Skywise Predictive Maintenance (SPM) and Skywise Reliability (SR) to provide an integrated user experience. Additionally, it is ready to harness powerful capabilities of the new on-board Flight Operations and Maintenance Exchanger (“FOMAX”) data router – which can capture and record over 24,000 real-time aircraft parameters for subsequent analysis.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment