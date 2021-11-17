Middle East Airlines becomes Airbus Skywise Health Monitoring new customer.

Middle East Airlines will use the solution for its entire fleet.

The Beirut based airline is operating an all-Airbus fleet comprising A320 and A330 Family aircraft.

Airbus’ SHM saves airlines time and cost associated with unscheduled maintenance.

Middle East Airlines (MEA) has signed an agreement to join the community of Skywise Health Monitoring (SHM) users.

The long standing Airbus customer will be the 50th airline using this innovative tool to optimize the maintenance of its fleets. SHM will support the airline’s maintenance and engineering teams by enabling real-time management of aircraft events and troubleshooting.

Using the Skywise aviation data platform, SHM collates and centralizes alerts, flight-deck effects, maintenance messages etc., prioritizes them, correlates any faults with the relevant troubleshooting procedures. It also highlights operational impacts, provides the maintenance history of the system (from the logbook and MIS information collected through Skywise Core and stored in the data lake), allowing effective tracking of the alerts. Additionally, it can help airlines anticipate and provision for tools and parts’ to be available closest to the aircraft.

MEA will use the solution for its entire fleet. The Beirut based airline is operating an all-Airbus fleet comprising A320 and A330 Family aircraft.

Airbus’ SHM saves airlines time and cost associated with unscheduled maintenance. SHM also Interfaces with Skywise Predictive Maintenance (SPM) and Skywise Reliability (SR) to provide an integrated user experience. Additionally, it is ready to harness powerful capabilities of the new on-board Flight Operations and Maintenance Exchanger (“FOMAX”) data router – which can capture and record over 24,000 real-time aircraft parameters for subsequent analysis.