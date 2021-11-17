Slovenia set to become new adventure tourism capital of Europe.

27% of the survey respondents said they typically book adventure holidays.

‘Adventure and sport’ is the fifth most popular holiday type, and has particular resonance with Slovenia’s traditional visitors: Czechs and the Dutch.

Many tourists are yearning for open, green spaces after months at home.

Inspired by its recent international tourism campaign focusing on adventure tourism, Slovenia is expected to see inbound tourism rise to 5.7 million arrivals by 2024, a 22% increase on pre-pandemic levels.

Slovenia is home to some of the most incredible landscapes in Europe but has surprisingly passed many tourists by. However, the Slovenian Tourist Board’s recent campaign has brought the destination to life by focusing on adventure tourism, natural beauty and national parks.

In a recent industry survey, 27% of respondents said they typically book adventure holidays. Adventure tourism also proved more prevalent in some of Slovenia’s key source markets such as the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, with a respective 40% and 32% of respondents noting this is the holiday type they typically book.

The timing of Slovenia’s advertising campaign is ideal. Many tourists are yearning for open, green spaces after months at home. Pent-up demand for adventure travel will see international tourism recover more quickly in Slovenia than some other places in Europe.