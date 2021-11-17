Marx, Lenin and Ho Chi Minh party at Engels' wedding in India.

In the town of Athirappilly on Sunday the groom, Friedrich Engels, tied the knot with the bride, Bismitha.

In India’s southwestern state of Kerala, the local communist party has been at the helm for much of the past 60 year, and is still quite popular with voters.

So popular in fact, that the parents in the state often name their children after prominent figures in the communist movement.

So, when Marx, Lenin, and Ho Chi Minh have gathered for a wedding in Kerala, with Friedrich Engels walking down the aisle, it had nothing to do with time travel.

In the town of Athirappilly, the groom, Friedrich Engels, a namesake of the 19th century German philosopher who helped conceive Marxism, tied the knot with the bride, Bismitha. In attendance were also Engels’s brother Lenin, named after the man behind the 1917 Russian Revolution, as well as the groom’s friends, Marx and Ho Chi Minh, who bear the names of Marxism’s founding father and the Vietnamese revolutionary leader respectively.

All four men are members of India’s Communist Party. Incidentally, Marx is currently working and residing in ultra-capitalist Dubai, but flew back to see his friend exchange wedding vows with his betrothed, according to the local media.

Another wedding ceremony that took place in June in the state of Tamil Nadu, saw Socialism getting married in front of his brothers, Communism and Leninism, as well as nephew, Marxism.