24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culture Entertainment Fashion News India Breaking News Meetings News People Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Marx, Lenin and Ho Chi Minh party at Engels’ wedding in India

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Marx, Lenin and Ho Chi Minh party at Engels' wedding in India.
Marx, Lenin and Ho Chi Minh party at Engels' wedding in India.
Written by Harry Johnson

The local communist party has been at the helm in India’s southwestern state of Kerala for much of the past 60 years, and is still quite popular with voters.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • In the town of Athirappilly on Sunday the groom, Friedrich Engels, tied the knot with the bride, Bismitha.
  • In attendance were also Engels’s brother Lenin, as well as the groom’s friends, Marx and Ho Chi Minh.
  • All four men are members of India’s Communist Party.

In India’s southwestern state of Kerala, the local communist party has been at the helm for much of the past 60 year, and is still quite popular with voters.

So popular in fact, that the parents in the state often name their children after prominent figures in the communist movement.

The groom, Friedrich Engels, tied the knot with the bride, Bismitha. In attendance were also Engels’s brother Lenin, as well as the groom’s friends, Marx and Ho Chi Minh.

So, when Marx, Lenin, and Ho Chi Minh have gathered for a wedding in Kerala, with Friedrich Engels walking down the aisle, it had nothing to do with time travel.

In the town of Athirappilly, the groom, Friedrich Engels, a namesake of the 19th century German philosopher who helped conceive Marxism, tied the knot with the bride, Bismitha. In attendance were also Engels’s brother Lenin, named after the man behind the 1917 Russian Revolution, as well as the groom’s friends, Marx and Ho Chi Minh, who bear the names of Marxism’s founding father and the Vietnamese revolutionary leader respectively.

All four men are members of India’s Communist Party. Incidentally, Marx is currently working and residing in ultra-capitalist Dubai, but flew back to see his friend exchange wedding vows with his betrothed, according to the local media.

Another wedding ceremony that took place in June in the state of Tamil Nadu, saw Socialism getting married in front of his brothers, Communism and Leninism, as well as nephew, Marxism.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment