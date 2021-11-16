Six out of ten world's best cities to relocate to are in USA.

The most affordable relocation destination is Istanbul, Turkey where average annual living costs are only $17,124.

New research has revealed the world’s best places to relocate to, and six USA cities rank in the top 10.

Austin, Texas is named the number one place to relocate to, with Charleston and Los Angeles also ranking top five.

The study analyzed factors that are often taken into consideration when deciding where to relocate to, including house prices, living costs, average salary, weather conditions, number of restaurants and green spaces, internet speed and life expectancy.

Top 10 places to relocate to in the world

Rank City Average temperature (°C) Average house price per m2 Average monthly salary Cost of living per month (family of four) Number of restaurants Number of green spaces Internet Speed (Mbps) Life expectancy Score /10 1 Austin, USA 20.4 $4,043 $5,501 $3,121 3,503 47 87.50 79 6.02 2 Tokyo, Japan 15.2 $9,486 $3,532 $4,187 101,493 538 17.74 84 5.98 3 Charleston, USA 19.3 $4,040 $4,346 $3,620 646 19 106.50 79 5.68 4 Dubai, UAE 28.2 $2,871 $3,171 $3,219 11,869 80 2.53 78 5.67 5 Los Angeles, USA 17.6 $7,396 $5,351 $3,839 10,575 47 74.00 79 5.60 6 Abu Dhabi, UAE 27.9 $2,841 $3,225 $2,813 2,796 10 2.70 78 5.52 7 Miami, USA 24.6 $4,119 $3,777 $3,887 809 38 72.00 79 5.47 8 Muscat, Oman 27.3 $1,867 $1,899 $2,326 566 2 0.99 78 5.40 9 San Francisco, USA 13.5 $11,943 $7,672 $4,542 4,937 57 96.50 79 5.38 10 Las Vegas, USA 20.3 $2,550 $3,631 $3,137 4,524 16 20.00 79 5.36

The best city in the world to relocate to is Austin, TX, USA. Austin has the third-best internet speed of any city in the rankings, at 87.5 Mbps. Additionally, the city scores highly in terms of average temperature (20.4°C), and high average monthly salaries at $5,350.

If you are thinking about relocating outside the USA, the second-highest scoring city is Tokyo in Japan. Tokyo scores well for its number of restaurants and green spaces. On top of this, it has the best average life expectancy, with residents living to 84.

Charleston, South Carolina is the third best city to relocate to in the world. One factor it exceeded in is internet speed, the average is 106.5 Mbps, meaning that it is by far the fastest of any city on the list.

Despite being named the 9th best place to relocate to, San Francisco was also found to be the 6th most expensive city to relocate to in the world, following New York in 5th place. The annual cost of living in San Francisco is $54,499, whilst the cost of living in New York is $60,525.

If a coastal relocation is more your vibe, Daytona Beach is the best place to relocate to in the USA and 6th best place to move in the world, followed closely by Miami.

Further Insights:

Basel, Switzerland is the most expensive city to relocate to as the annual cost of living is $72,169, which is over $33,568 more per year than the average annual living cost of $38,558.

The most affordable relocation destination is Istanbul where average annual living costs are only $17,124. This is $55,045 less per year than moving to Basel, and $21,434 less than the average.

Dubai is the best relocation destination if you are looking to move for better weather, as it scored a perfect 10. The average temperature in Dubai is 28.2 degrees Celsius, and there is 68mm of rainfall per year.