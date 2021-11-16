Sandals Resorts Black Friday Deal

Every Sandals Resort is all-inclusive and offers the utmost luxurious stay for couples. Guests can enjoy 5-star dining from around the world, overwater and swim-up bars, stunning beaches, relaxing pools, and elite accommodations with fully stocked bars and more.

This offer will be available to the first 40 rooms booked at each of the qualifying resorts: Sandals Royal Bahamian, Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort, starting on Black Friday, November 26, through November 29.