Sandals Resorts Black Friday Deal

This Black Friday, Sandals Resorts is offering stays in luxury-level rooms for only $400 per night. The offer can be applied to bookings of 7-nights or more between July 31 and October 2, 2022.

Every Sandals Resort is all-inclusive and offers the utmost luxurious stay for couples. Guests can enjoy 5-star dining from around the world, overwater and swim-up bars, stunning beaches, relaxing pools, and elite accommodations with fully stocked bars and more.

This offer will be available to the first 40 rooms booked at each of the qualifying resorts: Sandals Royal Bahamian, Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort, starting on Black Friday, November 26, through November 29.

