118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike

22 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day.

  • Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021.
  • Masks are still required in shops and on public transport in Gibraltar.
  • Similarly well-vaccinated countries have also reported surges in Covid-19 infections recently.

Gibraltar’s government officials announced that all official Christmas parties, official receptions and similar gatherings have been canceled.

The general public was also strongly advised to avoid social events and parties for the next four weeks. For all group activities, outdoor spaces are recommended over indoor ones, touching and hugging is discouraged, and mask wearing is advised.

Gibraltar’s entire eligible population is vaccinated, but amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gibraltar officials are taking no chances with Christmas mass events.

“The drastic increase in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days is a stark reminder that the virus is still very prevalent in our community and that it is the responsibility of us all to take every reasonable precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Health Minister Samantha Sacramento said. 

Gibraltar, a tiny British Overseas Territory sharing a land border with Spain, has seen an average of 56 COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days, up from fewer than 10 per day in September. The rise in cases, described by the government as ‘exponential,’ comes despite Gibraltar having the highest vaccination rate in the world.

More than 118% of Gibraltar’s population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, and masks are still required in shops and on public transport. 

Gibraltar is currently administering booster doses to the over-40s, healthcare workers, and other ‘vulnerable groups,’ and administering vaccines to children aged between five and 12.

Similarly well-vaccinated countries have also reported surges in COVID-19 infections recently.

In Singapore, where 94% of the eligible population have been inoculated, cases and deaths soared to record highs at the end of October, and have since subsided slightly.

In Ireland, where around 92% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the virus have roughly doubled since August.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

