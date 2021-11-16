118% vaccinated Gibraltar cancels Christmas over new COVID-19 spike.

Gibraltar’s entire adult population has been fully vaccinated since March, 2021.

Masks are still required in shops and on public transport in Gibraltar.

Similarly well-vaccinated countries have also reported surges in Covid-19 infections recently.

Gibraltar’s government officials announced that all official Christmas parties, official receptions and similar gatherings have been canceled.

The general public was also strongly advised to avoid social events and parties for the next four weeks. For all group activities, outdoor spaces are recommended over indoor ones, touching and hugging is discouraged, and mask wearing is advised.

“The drastic increase in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days is a stark reminder that the virus is still very prevalent in our community and that it is the responsibility of us all to take every reasonable precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Health Minister Samantha Sacramento said.

Gibraltar, a tiny British Overseas Territory sharing a land border with Spain, has seen an average of 56 COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days, up from fewer than 10 per day in September. The rise in cases, described by the government as 'exponential,' comes despite Gibraltar having the highest vaccination rate in the world.

More than 118% of Gibraltar's population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with this figure stretching beyond 100% due to doses given to Spaniards who cross the border to work or visit the territory every day. Gibraltar is currently administering booster doses to the over-40s, healthcare workers, and other 'vulnerable groups,' and administering vaccines to children aged between five and 12.

Gibraltar is currently administering booster doses to the over-40s, healthcare workers, and other ‘vulnerable groups,’ and administering vaccines to children aged between five and 12.

In Singapore, where 94% of the eligible population have been inoculated, cases and deaths soared to record highs at the end of October, and have since subsided slightly.

In Ireland, where around 92% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the virus have roughly doubled since August.