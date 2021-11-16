Russia adds new Italy, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan flights.

Russia increases frequencies to Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan from December 1.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center announced today that the Russian Federation will increase the frequency of scheduled flights to Italy, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Vietnam starting from December 1, 2021.

Flights to Rome from Zhukovsky airport will be operating twice a week and from Moscow to Vietnamese cities of Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang also twice a week.

Russian authorities also allowed to launch one flight per week from Zhukovsky to Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan, as well as one flight per week to Issyk-Kul from each Russian airport open for international air traffic.

The number of flights to Baku from Moscow will grow to 14 per week, and from the airports of other cities open for international flights – up to two per week.

It will be also possible to fly three times a week from Zhukovsky airport to Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan, Alma-Ata and Shymkent, from the Russian airports in Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Sochi, Orenburg and Mineralnye Vody – to Nur-Sultan and Alma-Ata (one flights per week). Also, flights with the same frequency are allowed between Nur-Sultan and Krasnoyarsk, as well as Alma-Ata and St. Petersburg, Omsk, Ufa and Rostov-on-Don.

The crisis center also allowed one flight per week from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan to Aktobe, from St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Rostov-on-Don – to Aktau, from St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar and Sochi – to Atyrau. Additional routes also include Moscow – Ust-Kamenogorsk, St. Petersburg – Petropavlovsk and Rostov-on-Don – Karaganda (one flight per week).