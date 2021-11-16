24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Russia adds new Italy, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan flights

37 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Russia adds new Italy, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan flights.
Written by Harry Johnson

  • Russia increases frequencies to Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan from December 1.
  • The number of flights to Baku, Azerbaijan from Moscow, Russia will grow to 14 per week.
  • It will be possible to fly three times a week from Zhukovsky airport to Nur-Sultan, Alma-Ata and Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center announced today that the Russian Federation will increase the frequency of scheduled flights to Italy, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Vietnam starting from December 1, 2021.

Flights to Rome from Zhukovsky airport will be operating twice a week and from Moscow to Vietnamese cities of Ho Chi Minh City and Nha Trang also twice a week.

Russian authorities also allowed to launch one flight per week from Zhukovsky to Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan, as well as one flight per week to Issyk-Kul from each Russian airport open for international air traffic.

The number of flights to Baku from Moscow will grow to 14 per week, and from the airports of other cities open for international flights – up to two per week.

It will be also possible to fly three times a week from Zhukovsky airport to Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan, Alma-Ata and Shymkent, from the Russian airports in Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Sochi, Orenburg and Mineralnye Vody – to Nur-Sultan and Alma-Ata (one flights per week). Also, flights with the same frequency are allowed between Nur-Sultan and Krasnoyarsk, as well as Alma-Ata and St. Petersburg, Omsk, Ufa and Rostov-on-Don.

The crisis center also allowed one flight per week from Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan to Aktobe, from St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Rostov-on-Don – to Aktau, from St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar and Sochi – to Atyrau. Additional routes also include Moscow – Ust-Kamenogorsk, St. Petersburg – Petropavlovsk and Rostov-on-Don – Karaganda (one flight per week).

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

