Terror Attacks unfolding in Uganda

2 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
2 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The UK Foreign office on November 9 warned British Citizens of possible terror attacks in Uganda.
This turned into a grim reality this morning. The situation is currently emerging, and data is still conflicting.

  • Two explosions have been reported in Kampala, Uganda a week after Kenya heightened its vigilance.
  • According to local media in Uganda, an explosion has gone off at Raja Chambers, along Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala.
  • Another bomb explosion was reported at the entrance of the Central Police Station.

An updated situation from the NECOC team summarized:

  • 6 confirmed dead including 2 police officers
  • 8 confirmed injuries
  • more verification being done on number of injured
  • 1 more bomb discovered at the transformer of Kooki Tower opposite CPS. It has been detonated.
  • 2 more bombs discovered near Buganda Road court.
  • Police Counter Terrorism doing their best to locate bombs and detonate.

A second update says by a deputy ED, Rosemary Byanyima said:
They are currently treating 27 casualties of the bomb blast, 7 are in critical condition while 20 are in stable condition.

This seems a planned syndicate of terror and the possibility of more bombs planted around strategic locations and critical facilities possible.

Tourists are not affected by the attacks at this time.

“So please let’s all keep vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements.”, a member of the World Tourism Network in Kampala said.

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

