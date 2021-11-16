How to Easily Identify Sustainable Travel

Travel Sustainable badge, a credible, globally relevant sustainability measure that will provide highly coveted information to travellers all over the world looking to make more sustainable travel choices. Designed to be applicable to a wide range of property types, from apartments, B&Bs and holiday homes to hotels, resorts and even treehouses, and adaptable to local realities and considerations, the initiative is a first of its kind in the industry.

Considering that 64% of travellers state they want to stay in a sustainable accommodation in the upcoming year and with more than 28 million listings on Booking.com, the company sees a tremendous opportunity to showcase more of the impactful efforts its partners are taking to create more sustainable experiences, and in turn, make it easier for travellers to find a sustainable way to stay. With three-quarters (63%) indicating they would be more likely to choose a specific accommodation implementing sustainable practices, it rewards and further encourages providers to take the next steps on their individual sustainability journeys.

“Building a truly sustainable travel industry will take time, coordination and concerted effort, but progress is possible through continued innovation, partner support and industry collaboration,” said Marianne Gybels, Director of Sustainability at Booking.com. “We are recognising the sustainability efforts of a broader range of properties around the world in a credible and transparent way for consumers. Displaying the practices they have in place makes it easier for everyone to make a more informed and hopefully more sustainable choice for their next trip, no matter where they want to go. Thus also inspiring even more of our partners to take the next step to operate more sustainably”.