Jamaica Tourism and Grupo Pinero: Special Tourism Investment Talks

5 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Jamaica Tourism Minister and Grupo Pinero Executives
Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen center in the photo) pauses for a photograph with Grupo Piñero executives: CEO, Encarna Piñero (left); and Vice President, Quality & Innovation, Lydia Piñero.

  1. The occasion was a special meeting between Minister Bartlett, senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies, and the executive management team of Grupo Pinero.
  2. Grupo Pinero owns Bahia Principe Runaway Bay, the largest hotel in Jamaica with 1,375 rooms.
  3. Ambassador of Spain to Jamaica, His Excellency Diego Bermejo Romero de Terreros, was also present.  

Grupo Pinero owns and operates 27 resorts globally with over 14,000 rooms. The company is bullish on Jamaica, with plans being put in place for expansion. 

The Jamaica Ministry of Tourism and its agencies are on a mission to enhance and transform Jamaica’s tourism product, while ensuring that the benefits which flow from the tourism sector are increased for all Jamaicans. To this end it has implemented policies and strategies that will provide further momentum for tourism as the engine of growth for the Jamaican economy. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the tourism sector makes the fullest contribution possible to Jamaica’s economic development given its tremendous earning potential.

At the Ministry, they are leading the charge to strengthen the linkages between tourism and other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and entertainment, and in so doing encourage every Jamaican to play their part in improving the country’s tourism product, sustaining investment, and modernizing and diversifying the sector to foster growth and job creation for fellow Jamaicans. The Ministry sees this as critical to Jamaica’s survival and success and has undertaken this process through an inclusive approach, which is driven by the Resort Boards, through wide-scale consultation.

Recognizing that a collaborative effort and a committed partnership between the public and private sectors will be needed to achieve set targets, central to the Ministry’s plans is maintaining and nurturing its relationship with all key stakeholders. In so doing, it is believed that with the Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development as a guide and the National Development Plan – Vision 2030 as a benchmark – the Ministry’s goals are achievable for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

