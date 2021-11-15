Etihad, Boeing, GE, Airbus and Rolls Royce in a new sustainability partnership.

Etihad Airways has signed multiple partnership and collaboration agreements at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

Etihad Airways has signed multiple partnership and collaboration agreements with the aviation industry’s top manufactures, suppliers and stakeholders at the 2021 Dubai Airshow, bringing aviation’s leading organizations together under its strategic sustainability program to drive decarbonization creating the industry’s most comprehensive multi-organizational partnership to reduce CO2 emissions globally.

The airline’s sustainability program, which to date has been focused on the airline’s fleet of GEnX powered Boeing 787’s under the Greenliner Program, will now be complimented by a similar program focused on maximizing the opportunities presented by the inclusion of the Rolls Royce XWB powered Airbus A350 fleet. The first of Etihad’s A350’s, launched today at the Dubai Airshow as the “Sustainability50”, carries a unique “UAE50” livery in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the federation of the UAE and the airline’s commitment to the 2050 target of net-zero carbon emissions.

Speaking at Dubai Airshow, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, acknowledged the uniting of these industry players for decarbonation is a unique and important step forward for the industry: “There’s no silver bullet for this one, no obvious single act that will provide a solution. It’s going to require the combination and the sum of many different organizations and governments working together for small, incremental improvements.

“Governments and regulators must help the industry to drive innovation for long-term solutions to decarbonizing aviation. Support is needed for development of affordable and sufficient supply of sustainable fuels. Optimizing flight paths on the busiest routes in the world would prevent untold amounts of Co2 from being pumped into the atmosphere. There is a big opportunity here that doesn’t require any new technology to implement and could be implemented today if there was a will.