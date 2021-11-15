Malta Tourism Authority North America Now Wins 3 Best Awards

The 2021 Travvy Awards, now in its 7th year, have quickly earned a reputation as the Academy Awards of the USA travel industry. The event was held Wednesday, November 10th, in Miami Beach, Florida. The Travvy’s recognize the top suppliers, destinations, technology providers and attractions, as selected by those who know them best – travel agents.

“Receiving three Travvy Awards is a huge honor for Malta, and is especially meaningful post pandemic,” said Michelle Buttigieg, MTA North America Representative. She added, “We especially want to thank TravAlliance for their support and all the wonderful travel agents who continue to show such great interest in learning about and selling Destination Malta. This has enabled Malta to expand and strengthen its marketing and public relations efforts in the American market. Now is a good time to send clients to Malta because it is open again, safe, with so much to offer, with very interesting heritage to be explored and enjoyed, festivals and various luxury experiences.”

Since the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) reopened its Representation in North America in 2014, tourism from the US market, pre covid, quadrupled.

Carlo Micallef, Deputy CEO and Chief Marketing Officer, Malta Tourism Authority, added “MTA is so grateful to have, again, received three such coveted awards in the highly competitive American market indicating that travel agents have appreciated and rewarded the Malta Tourism Authority’s enterprise and ongoing activity even during the pandemic. MTA’s marketing & PR activity in North America continued uninterrupted with various online initiatives that have helped the travel agents come to know the Maltese Islands much better while keeping Malta & Gozo on top of mind. These awards also reflect MTA’s commitment to travel agent training and we look forward with optimism to welcome more North American tourists in The Maltese Islands in 2022 and beyond.”

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta built by the proud Knights of St. John is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, visit visitmalta.com.