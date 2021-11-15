24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Investments News People Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

Loss-making Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC sold

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Loss-making Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC sold.
Loss-making Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC sold.
Written by Harry Johnson

Despite Trump’s false claim that it brought in around $150 million during his time in office, government documents show the property lost the former president more than $70 million.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • The Trump International Hotel is located in a century-old historic building in downtown Washington.
  • The historic building belongs to the US government but can be leased for up to 100 years.
  • Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group plans to remove the Trump name from the property and brand it with Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria brand.

Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group has bought the rights to the Trump International Hotel located in a century-old historic building in downtown Washington, D.C.

Trump International Hotel is located few blocks from the White House and occupies a historic building which belongs to the US government but can be leased for up to 100 years.

The hotel that has become popular with Trump supporters said to bring more losses than profit in recent years.

Despite Trump’s false claim that the hotel brought in around $150 million during his time in office, government documents show the property lost the former president more than $70 million.

An oversight committee of Congress also found that the hotel received around $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, which could be viewed as a potential conflict of interest.

Still, the rights to the hotel will now bring in $375 million for Former US President Donald Trump’s company.

The buyer is Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group, which plans to remove the Trump name from the property and have it managed and branded by Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria group.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment