How to Visit Cambodia again?

The Cambodia Ministry of Health on November 14, 2021, has just issued an official press release confirming that there is no requirement for quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers.

In the statement, the Ministry of Health added that although there is no requirement for vaccination, there is an obligation to take samples from incoming travelers using a rapid test equipment.

The statement also clarified that, for those who have not been vaccinated, 14 days of quarantine and PCR sampling are required, with no special requirements for those who have already been vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health issued the press release following the decision of PM Hun Sen via a voice message to end Cambodia’s quarantine requirements for incoming, fully vaccinated travelers.

The Ministry of Health added that passengers who have been fully vaccinated and are currently in quarantine at quarantine centers, hotels, and homes across the country and who are not positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to leave quarantine from the 15th of November 2021 onwards.

An unofficial translation of the new requirements is below:

Permission for passengers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter Cambodia without the need for a quarantine

1. Passengers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and come to Cambodia by air, sea, and land must bring:

– An Immunization Certificate, which confirms COVID-19 vaccination, full basic dose and certification.

– A COVID-19 (PCR) test valid for 72 hours obtained prior to arrival in Cambodia, recognized by the health authority of the country concerned.

Upon arrival in Cambodia, passengers must take a quick test (Rapid Test) COVID-19 at the entrance to the country and wait for the test results for 15 to 20 minutes.

After receiving a negative COVID-19 test result, the person is able to travel freely throughout Cambodia, regardless of region or province, and is not required to be quarantined

2. For passengers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and traveling to Cambodia, they are required to pass the COVID-19 test by PCR machine and undergo a 14-day quarantine procedure in accordance with the procedures in force.

3. Passengers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and are currently undergoing vaccination at all vaccination centers, hotels and homes across the country and who are not positive for COVID-19 will be allowed to leave quarantine from November 15. 2021 onwards.

