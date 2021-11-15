24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
The Bahamas is now a safer Country for American Visitors

36 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
3 min read
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation issued an official Statement on Sunday in response to the Updated CDC Travel Advisory by the United States.

  • The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the updated travel advisory issued from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reducing its travel recommendation for The Bahamas from a Level 4 to a Level 3 destination.
  • The CDC evaluates lower risk due to decreased COVID-19 case counts as well as lower case trajectory. Vaccine coverage rates and performance also play a role in the CDC’s determination of advisory levels.
  • The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation advises that, we, the public, cannot let our guard down – the systems that have been put in place are working.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Statement on Updated CDC Travel Advisory:

Vigilance will be imperative as precautions will continue to remain in place to ensure that safety remains of the utmost importance for residents and visitors.

Recent updates and entry requirements such as ensuring both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers obtain a negative COVID-19 test (either a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR Test), taken no more than five (5) days prior to the date of arrival in The Bahamas – combined with on-island restrictions as necessary – have proven successful in helping to minimize the spread of the virus.

 “Tourism is the lifeblood of our economy, and we’re focused on ensuring that the protocols in place keep our visitors and residents safe,” said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “This lowered advisory is proof that what we’re doing is working – but it does not mean we can waiver at this critical turning point. I have no doubt if we all continue to work together, we’ll see tremendous growth across our tourism sectors.”

Due to the fluidity of COVID-19, the Government of The Bahamas will continue to monitor islands individually and enact protective measures to address specific cases or spikes accordingly. For an overview of The Bahamas’ travel and entry protocols, please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

We continue to encourage everyone to do their part to minimize the spread: wear a mask, wash your hands, get vaccinated and abide by physical distancing and sanitation protocols that help keep you and your fellow Bahamians safe.

More information on what is going on in the Bahamas in November.

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

