African Tourism Board President Makes Heartfelt GUBA Award Presentation

Comments were posted on social media by former Tourism Minister of Ghana, the Right Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku. She said, “Yes, Alain was splendid. It was great to see you, Alain. You make us all proud in the Tourism Industry.” Tourism professionals from Ghana posted a series of photos of Alain St.Ange’s participation at the Ghana Awards event.

Alain St.Ange, who currently serves as the President of the African Tourism Board (ATB), was the popular former Seychelles Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, and the well-known and respected tourism personality who was one of the two African candidates for the post of Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in the 2017 elections. St.Ange was also one of the three candidates for the Seychelles Presidential elections of 2020.

When he took to the stage in the massive entertainment venue of Ghana, former Minister St.Ange said: “The GUBA Nana Yaa Asantewaa Entertainment Mogul celebrates a courageous and resilient woman who has been a major player in the entertainment industry and has revolutionized the industry with ground-breaking concepts. The GUBA Nana Yaa Asantewaa Entertainment Mogul goes to none other than actress and brand ambassador Nana Ama McBrown.” He then invited everyone to see a testimonial video on the awardee.

Nana Ama McBrown is a very popular Ghanaian show Bizz personality and loved as a Princess of the Country. She is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and a music writer. She rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie “Asoreba.” She is currently the host of television cooking show McBrown Kitchen and entertainment talk show United Showbiz on UTV.

Aba Blankson of the USA was on stage with St.Ange to do the honors for this award ceremony and was the one who invited Nana Ama McBrown to the stage to receive her award.

The GUBA Awards has been recognizing and moving Africans to the limelight for well over a decade. It is Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE who is the founder of the GUBA Awards, and she was on hand in Ghana with the Who’s Who of Ghana who had assembled in great numbers to see the ceremony take place for the first time in Ghana and brought to the country a long list of influential personalities who are all part of the diaspora. The first such award ceremony was held in 2019 in the USA and was attended by H.E. Nana Afuko-Addo, the President of Ghana, and H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, the President of ECOWAS Commission, among many other dignitaries.

“Today marks 100 years of your legacy. Keep resting in perfect peace Nana Yaa Asantewaa. Thank you for your bravery, resilience, and courage! Ghanaians will ever be grateful to Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the Asante Warrior Queen Mother, whose activism and military tactics contributed to the liberation of her people and country. Her roles in Ghana spurred nationalist ideals in other parts of the West African sub-region, which resulted in many of the countries gaining independence,” said Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE when she addressed the gathering after the Republic’s First Lady had herself gone on stage to also present an award.